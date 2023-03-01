MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading 8.2% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) shares rose 8.2% on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $43.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as high as $35.70 and last traded at $35.69. Approximately 1,505,960 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,790,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,701,890.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MP Materials by 90.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,411,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MP Materials by 56.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,806,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 925.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 61.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,661,000 after acquiring an additional 838,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $19,955,000. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.84.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

