Nano (XNO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.66 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00003820 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $120.69 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,712.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.23 or 0.00410062 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00089527 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.87 or 0.00636266 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.80 or 0.00564256 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00175286 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

