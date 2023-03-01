National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.33% of National Retail Properties worth $23,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after acquiring an additional 305,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $869,843,000 after acquiring an additional 287,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,899,000 after acquiring an additional 744,826 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,001,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,703,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,247,000 after acquiring an additional 146,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $45.32 on Wednesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.73.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.29). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NNN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

