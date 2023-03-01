Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Natural Resource Partners Price Performance
NRP opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.31. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.
Natural Resource Partners Company Profile
Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Natural Resource Partners (NRP)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.