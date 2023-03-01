Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners Price Performance

NRP opened at $56.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.31. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $1,191,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,775,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.