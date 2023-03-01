NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 340 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($3.98) to GBX 340 ($4.10) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NWG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.59) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered shares of NatWest Group to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($4.83) target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 350 ($4.22).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Price Performance

LON:NWG opened at GBX 292.30 ($3.53) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 289.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 263.06. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 313.10 ($3.78). The firm has a market cap of £28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,082.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.