Navcoin Trading 3.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 28.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.74 million and $4,327.33 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00215161 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00100209 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00051691 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00053227 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004266 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000842 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,603,138 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

