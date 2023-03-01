Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $16.66. Nayax shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 410 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nayax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Nayax Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax
About Nayax
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nayax (NYAX)
- Cracker Barrel Stock: Range Bound, but High Yield For 2023
- This Small Company Is Set To Drive Future Of Lithium Batteries
- Is Stellantis Stock a Value Investor’s Dream?
- Which Dollar Store, If Any, is Worth Your Investment Dollars?
- What Are Blue Chip Stocks? An Overview of Blue Chips
Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.