Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Gap Down to $18.90

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.90, but opened at $16.66. Nayax shares last traded at $16.66, with a volume of 410 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nayax in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Nayax Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nayax

About Nayax

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYAX. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Nayax in the third quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

