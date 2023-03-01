Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €53.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) received a €53.00 ($56.38) price target from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €52.00 ($55.32) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($61.70) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €50.00 ($53.19) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €61.25 ($65.16) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of Nemetschek stock opened at €53.68 ($57.11) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €42.78 ($45.51) and a 1 year high of €94.78 ($100.83). The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €50.75 and its 200 day moving average is €51.43.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

