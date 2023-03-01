NeuroPace (NPCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NeuroPace Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10.

NPCE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NeuroPace from $3.50 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NPCE. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 485,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 179,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in NeuroPace by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,418,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in NeuroPace by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

