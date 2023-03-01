Nick Rodgers Buys 20,000 Shares of Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) Stock

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) insider Nick Rodgers acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,205.62).

Shares of LON:DEST opened at GBX 33.50 ($0.40) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.61 million, a P/E ratio of -478.57 and a beta of 0.33. Destiny Pharma plc has a 1 year low of GBX 29.20 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 70 ($0.84). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 41.69.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research note on Monday.

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

