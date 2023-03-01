Noel Lamb Buys 1,000 Shares of Rockwood Strategic Plc (LON:RKW) Stock

Rockwood Strategic Plc (LON:RKW – Get Rating) insider Noel Lamb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($23.17) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($23,168.82).

Rockwood Strategic Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RKW opened at GBX 1,905 ($22.99) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,855.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,588.74. Rockwood Strategic Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,340 ($16.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,980 ($23.89).

Rockwood Strategic Company Profile

