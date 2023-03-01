Noel Lamb Buys 1,000 Shares of Rockwood Strategic Plc (LON:RKW) Stock

Rockwood Strategic Plc (LON:RKW – Get Rating) insider Noel Lamb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($23.17) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($23,168.82).
Rockwood Strategic Stock Performance
Shares of LON:RKW opened at GBX 1,905 ($22.99) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,855.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,588.74. Rockwood Strategic Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,340 ($16.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,980 ($23.89).
Rockwood Strategic Company Profile
Read More
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockwood Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwood Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.