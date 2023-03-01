Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.80% from the stock’s previous close.

NPI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$46.80.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$33.15 on Monday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$32.60 and a 52-week high of C$47.13. The stock has a market cap of C$8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$35.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

