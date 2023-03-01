Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64 to $0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million to $212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.52 million. Novanta also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00 to $3.20 EPS.
Novanta stock opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Novanta has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $173.10.
In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total value of $948,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,458.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,263 shares of company stock worth $3,597,807. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
