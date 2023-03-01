Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.64 to $0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million to $212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.52 million. Novanta also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00 to $3.20 EPS.

Novanta Stock Down 1.0 %

Novanta stock opened at $156.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Novanta has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $173.10.

Get Novanta alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total value of $948,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,458.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,263 shares of company stock worth $3,597,807. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Novanta Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novanta by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.