Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($1.18), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($11.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Novavax Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NVAX stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $726.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03. Novavax has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novavax Company Profile

NVAX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

