Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0663 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0663 or 0.00000280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $379.78 million and approximately $25.98 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,650.80 or 0.06961810 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00074690 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00028619 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00009772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00025724 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, "Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06604237 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $23,402,228.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/."

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars.

