Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

OXY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

