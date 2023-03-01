Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Occidental Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $77.13.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.20%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
