Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$86.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Onex from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on Onex from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Get Onex alerts:

Onex Price Performance

TSE ONEX opened at C$72.96 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$67.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Onex has a 52 week low of C$61.33 and a 52 week high of C$86.85.

About Onex

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.