Ooma (OOMA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Ooma to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. On average, analysts expect Ooma to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $13.09 on Wednesday. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market cap of $324.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

OOMA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Ooma to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ooma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Ooma by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ooma by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Ooma by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.