O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 82.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,976,000 after buying an additional 52,634 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 88.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 789,369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371,324 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 603,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $404,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY opened at $830.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $824.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $787.91. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $873.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.91.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

