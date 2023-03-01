Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on OR. TD Securities raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.5 %

OR stock opened at C$17.88 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$11.90 and a twelve month high of C$18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -149.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.61.

Insider Transactions at Osisko Gold Royalties

About Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Director Sean Roosen sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.31, for a total value of C$65,366.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 561,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,283,701.64. Insiders have sold a total of 36,070 shares of company stock worth $615,592 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

