PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,800 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 730,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after acquiring an additional 122,582 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 527.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 160,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 134,997 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 204,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 29,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 13.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 185,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C William Hosler bought 3,750 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.48 per share, with a total value of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.29 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.59%.

A number of research firms have commented on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

