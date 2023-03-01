Pason Systems (PSI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Pason Systems to post earnings of C$0.37 per share for the quarter.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$14.55 on Wednesday. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$12.05 and a 52 week high of C$17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total transaction of C$74,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$676,200. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pason Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Pason Systems in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.30.

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

