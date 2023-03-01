PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,342 Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

Cadence Bank Stock Down 1.3 %

CADE opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $22.04 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. Cadence Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

About Cadence Bank

(Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

Featured Articles

