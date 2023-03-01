PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,347 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF stock opened at $43.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.49. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet cut PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

