PDT Partners LLC Invests $315,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,679,000 after buying an additional 48,051 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,824,000 after buying an additional 82,726 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Alpine Peaks Capital LP boosted its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alpine Peaks Capital LP now owns 78,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trimble from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Trimble Price Performance

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

(Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.