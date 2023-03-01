PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,012 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $97,529.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,387 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $97,529.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,627.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kristie Burns sold 2,162 shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $33,273.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,863.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,350 shares of company stock worth $189,186. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $292.61 million, a P/E ratio of -16.24 and a beta of 1.21. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

