PDT Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,610 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3,435.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 349.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 474.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

