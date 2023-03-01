Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL) Insider Sunil Dhall Sells 535,841 Shares of Stock

Peel Hunt Limited (LON:PEEL – Get Rating) insider Sunil Dhall sold 535,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.27), for a total transaction of £562,633.05 ($678,934.54).

Peel Hunt Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LON PEEL opened at GBX 106 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 92.96. The firm has a market cap of £130.18 million and a PE ratio of 757.14. Peel Hunt Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 78 ($0.94) and a 1 year high of GBX 133.50 ($1.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Get Peel Hunt alerts:

Peel Hunt Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Peel Hunt Limited operates as a mid and small-cap focused investment bank in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Banking, Research & Distribution, and Execution & Trading segments. The Investment Banking segment provides equity and debt capital markets; private and retail capital markets; mergers and acquisitions; investor relations, debt advisory, private equity, and corporate broking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Peel Hunt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peel Hunt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.