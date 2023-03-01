Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$51.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.53.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$44.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$41.38 and a 1 year high of C$53.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.07.

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$670,801.56. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

