Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Cut to $241.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $283.00 to $241.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.11.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $200.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $190.99 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.51 and its 200-day moving average is $236.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

