Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Receives $15.17 Average PT from Analysts

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAGP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 41.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 36.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,045,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,105 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,874,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter worth about $21,491,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,722 shares during the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $9.39 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.64.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 124.42%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Stories

