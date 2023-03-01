Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 356,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.96% of Quanterix as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 161,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 66,976 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QTRX opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $35.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Quanterix from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Quanterix from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

