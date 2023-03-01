Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 39,504 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.11% of HCI Group worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 428.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 909 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 1,807.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCI Group by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in HCI Group by 1,270.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group stock opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.24%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCI. TheStreet downgraded shares of HCI Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

