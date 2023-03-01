Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 433,583 Shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,583 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of Vertex Energy worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048,174 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $13,872,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at about $7,262,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the first quarter valued at about $6,655,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 296.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 639,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTNR opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $539,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,650,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,769,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vertex Energy from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.91.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

