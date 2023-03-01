Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 387,288 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387,288 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 86.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 969,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,120,000 after acquiring an additional 448,221 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the second quarter valued at about $4,938,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 207.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 285,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 720.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 188,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,174.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 187,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,096 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $487.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

