Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 34.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 157.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Allison Transmission Price Performance

In related news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO G Frederick Bohley sold 5,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $206,389.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,949. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALSN stock opened at $47.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.03.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.21 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 69.32% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

