Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 2,625 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1,045.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 884,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,616,000 after buying an additional 807,348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicell by 12.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 964,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,937,000 after purchasing an additional 124,897 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 163,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 98,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the period.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,730.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,730.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,881 shares of company stock worth $384,571. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMCL stock opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $138.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.10.

OMCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicell from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.22.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

