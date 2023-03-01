Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,179 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,844,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,073,000 after purchasing an additional 634,769 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 409,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,484 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,634,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,136,000 after acquiring an additional 101,695 shares during the period. 95.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.62 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.70 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRX. Barclays increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

