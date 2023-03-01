Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $262,000 Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AZEK were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 176.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 278.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth $205,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AZEK opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.91. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AZEK from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 4,770,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $124,306,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,337,905.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.