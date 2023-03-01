Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $248,000 in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,379.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares in the company, valued at $434,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 23,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $2,150,706.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,604.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM stock opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $957.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.17 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.