Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 353.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after buying an additional 1,088,389 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ABM Industries by 178.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 398,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 255,471 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 9.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,790,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 546.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 171,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $48.41 on Wednesday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.74.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $134,725.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total value of $115,718.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,715.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business and Industry, Manufacturing and Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions. The Business and Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities.

