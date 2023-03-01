Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,348 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in HEICO were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth about $35,606,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in HEICO by 14.7% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,221,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $175,930,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in HEICO in the third quarter worth about $5,710,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in HEICO by 823.9% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HEICO Price Performance

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas M. Culligan acquired 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,541.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,291.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and have sold 18,908 shares worth $2,984,088. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEI opened at $165.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.89. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $177.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $620.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.63 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 14.20%. HEICO’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. HEICO’s payout ratio is 7.72%.

HEICO Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

