Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $254,000 Position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 26,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Frontier Group by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Frontier Group stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Melius lowered shares of Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international destinations in the Americas. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

