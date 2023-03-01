Portillo’s (PTLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of PTLO opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.89. Portillo’s has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $963.33 million, a PE ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portillo’s

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 461.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 18.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Portillo’s by 224.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Portillo’s

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Portillo’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

(Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.