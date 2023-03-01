Potbelly (PBPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Shares of PBPB stock opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Potbelly Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBPB shares. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

