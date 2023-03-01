Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Progyny Price Performance

Progyny stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.20 and a beta of 1.59. Progyny has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny

In other news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,010.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Progyny news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total transaction of $1,163,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,900 shares in the company, valued at $8,143,243. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $3,554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 148,766 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,643 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progyny by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

