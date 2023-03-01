Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Receives $82.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $55.76 on Friday. Prothena has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $66.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prothena will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $170,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $310,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at $75,663.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total value of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,834 shares of company stock worth $3,708,287. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

