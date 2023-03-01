Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Issued By Barrington Research

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Option Care Health in a research note issued on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Option Care Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Option Care Health stock opened at $30.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 264,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after acquiring an additional 156,897 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Option Care Health by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 952,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,650,000 after acquiring an additional 281,488 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 457,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth $474,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

