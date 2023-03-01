Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Issued By B. Riley

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Tellurian in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tellurian’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tellurian’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL opened at $1.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $6.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tellurian by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,631,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856,617 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,422,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,150,000 after buying an additional 5,945,549 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,251,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,966 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 99.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,115,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 211.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,802,000 after buying an additional 1,896,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 1,923,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total value of $3,077,252.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,925,147 shares in the company, valued at $20,680,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,985,210 shares of company stock valued at $16,817,119 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that include an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

