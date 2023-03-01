Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Trex Company, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a research report issued on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Trex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $192.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trex by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,945,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,926,000 after buying an additional 182,788 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trex by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,218,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after buying an additional 80,597 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Trex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,555,000 after buying an additional 87,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Trex by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,637,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,662,000 after buying an additional 169,291 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Trex by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,512,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,702,000 after buying an additional 67,219 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

